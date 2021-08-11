 
Wed Aug 11, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 11, 2021

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Aug 11, 2021
Justin Bieber shares loved-up snap with his sweet wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber took a stunning selfie  with his wife Hailey Bieber, looking in mood  as he  nuzzled his chin into her shoulder  in  heartwarming picture.

The 24-year-old  Supermodel looked out of this world in a figure hugging baby blue dress. She carried designer's pouch leather clutch.

The Canadian singer's wife's pout was painted pink and her nails were the same color. She sported a gold necklace that complemented the gold hardware on the dress's straps.

Pop superstar Justin shared the sizzling snaps to Instagram on Tuesday as he appeared to be in a sharing mood. 

In one of the photos, the Yummy hitmaker nuzzled his chin into wife Hailey Bieber's shoulder as he stared into a mirror while she snapped a selfie.

Justin captioned the stunning picture: 'This energy y'all'.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's new stunning snaps attracted massive applause from  fans who showered love and praise on the celebrity couple. 

