Justin Bieber shares loved-up snap with his sweet wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber took a stunning selfie with his wife Hailey Bieber, looking in mood as he nuzzled his chin into her shoulder in heartwarming picture.
The 24-year-old Supermodel looked out of this world in a figure hugging baby blue dress. She carried designer's pouch leather clutch.
The Canadian singer's wife's pout was painted pink and her nails were the same color. She sported a gold necklace that complemented the gold hardware on the dress's straps.
Pop superstar Justin shared the sizzling snaps to Instagram on Tuesday as he appeared to be in a sharing mood.
In one of the photos, the Yummy hitmaker nuzzled his chin into wife Hailey Bieber's shoulder as he stared into a mirror while she snapped a selfie.
Justin captioned the stunning picture: 'This energy y'all'.
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's new stunning snaps attracted massive applause from fans who showered love and praise on the celebrity couple.