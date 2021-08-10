Kelly Clarkson gets embroiled in property feud amid divorce with Brandon Blackstock

Web Desk

Kelly Clarkson and estranged husband Brandon Blackstock are fighting over the futur of the Montana ranch they previously shared.



As revealed in court documents, the singer wants to sell the property, while Blackstock wants to keep it to for work purposes as a budding rodeo manager.

During the couple's divorce hearings in February and March, the music manager revealed he has plans of quitting the entertainment industry to become a full-time rancher, adding that he spends “minimal time” managing his one remaining client, Blake Shelton.



“The evidence in this case shows that after the date of Separation, Respondent made a very deliberate choice to change his life and become a rancher full-time,” the judge wrote in court documents filed on Friday, August 6.

“He testified that he is not devoting any effort toward expanding his client list and music management business. … Respondent has made a very deliberate choice, that he testified he planned for a long time, to significantly change his lifestyle from primarily working in the music and entertainment industry to working in an agriculture community and lifestyle involved in full-time ranch and cattle work.”

It was found out in court that the cost of maintaining the ranch is $81,000 per month, but Clarkson’s request to sell the property was denied because Blackstock is living and working there.