Prince Charles and Princess Diana were ‘astrologically incompatible’

Princess Diana and Prince Charles had a tumultuous relationship from the very start.



Astrologer Debby Frank has now revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales had personalities that were poles apart which led to them having compatibility issues.

According to Town & Country, she said that Princess Diana was “going through a very difficult time in her marriage because her husband was having an affair with Camilla and nobody really knew about it and she felt desperate.”

"She felt kind of locked into something that was not what it looked like. She was a young girl who just needed guidance and help managing her feelings, more than anything. I think she felt herself to be very disempowered at that time because it was just expected that she should just get on with it,” she went on to say.

Frank further explained that the two “were really very different”.

She added that while Charles and Diana both had Cancer star signs, it was their moon signs that turned things complex for them.

"This is very stubborn. It’s very fixed. It’s very unchanging. Whereas Diana had a moon in Aquarius, which is very people-oriented–someone who wants to move with the times. They were really very different,” she shared.

"She understood astrology, and it meant something to her. So, we were very easily able to use this as a language. You can translate what the meaning is, what the resonance of [something] is. She really understood that. She did want to know what was going on in the stars, what the general celestial frequency was,” she said.