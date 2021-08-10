Billie Eilish adds another extra date to her ‘Happier Than Ever’ UK tour 2022

Billie Eilish mesmerised her fans as she has added sixth and final UK tour date due to overwhelming demand as tickets for the previously announced shows sold out.

The award-winning music sensation is set to bring her second album ‘Happier Than Ever’ tour to the UK and Ireland next summer, kicking off in Belfast on June 3.

The new date – which comes after already adding a new show back in May – will take place at London’s The O2 on June 26.



It brings the singer's total number of shows at the venue on this stint up to six. She will also play at the arena on June 10, 11, 12, 16 and 25. General tickets for the sixth and final extra date go on sale on Friday (August 13) at 9:00am BST.

The tour will begin with a North American leg next February, with the first show taking place in New Orleans.

Billie Eilish will also headline a handful of US festivals late this year, including Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful, Delaware’s Firefly, New York’s Governors Ball and Austin’s Austin City Limits.