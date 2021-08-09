Adele gearing up for a Las Vegas Residency: report

Web Desk

Award winning singer Adele has left fans elated after news of her possible Las Vegas residency hit mainstream media.

The 33-year-old has no relocation plans and is rumored to ferry herself via a private jet to each show.

The news has been brought forward by a source close to Mail Online, “Adele has very recently been talking to musicians that she has worked with before to gauge their availability, to see whether they could be in Vegas for the gigs.”

“It is all very exciting. It would make her a lot of money but it would also mean she could have a routine. It would be hugely lucrative for her but also really fun.”

“She loves performing live and there would be no shortage of people travelling to see her once the Covid restrictions are dropped.”