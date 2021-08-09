Lucy Hale apologises to sister over decision to remove matching tattoo

Web Desk

Lucy Hale apologised to her sister after she decided to remove a matching, sentimental tattoo which they got together.

In a photo shared on her Instagram Story, the Pretty Little Liars star revealed that she was lasering off a sun tattoo which she got on the left side of her torso that matches with the one on her sister's wrist.

"It's my sweet, hardworking, inspiring sisters birthday today & I'll say it here...she could kick your [expletive], make a charcuterie board better that's Pinterest status, all while raising 3 kids looking GORG," Lucy wrote to accompany a photo of her sister.

"I've made her get tattoos with me (I'm sorry Maggie I'm getting this one lasered off)," Lucy wrote.

While she did not state the reason why she decided to remove the tattoo she still shares a matching "I love you" tattoo with her sister.