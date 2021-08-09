Shawn Mendes rings in 23rd birthday with love-filled post from Camila Cabello

Web Desk

Shawn Mendes is ringing in his 23rd birthday with lots of love from his girlfriend Camila Cabello.

The three-time Grammy nominee was presented with an adorable tribute from the former Fifth Harmony member which featured a snap of her giving her man a sweet kiss.

"Feliz cumpleaños mi amor," she wrote in the caption. "Thankful for your existence everyday."

Shawn too shared a video of the festivities taking place in a New York City neighbourhood where he could be seen having the time of his life partying.

"Some real bday Love !!! Thank you so much," he wrote in the caption, before teasing his new single. "Feeling extremely grateful for all of the people in my life today! also SUMMER OF LOVE NEXT WEEEEEK."

The celebrity couple, who began dating in July 2019, had recently rang in their second anniversary with a romantic getaway to the Caribbean.