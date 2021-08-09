 
close
Mon Aug 09, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 9, 2021

Meghan Markle does not seem to mend relationship with her father Thomas

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Aug 09, 2021
Meghan Markle does not seem to mend relationship with her father Thomas

Meghan Markle's reportedly offered an olive branch to his estranged daughter on her 40th birthday and expected a very positive response from her daughter, but sorrow it was not the same as he thought.  

Thomas Markle   claimed that he sent his daughter a bouquet of roses for her birthday, but hasn’t received any thanks for the gesture.

He looked  broken and devastated as  he could not receive the desired result of his  positive gesture towards his daughter.  

Thomas Markle told TMZ he sent a dozen red roses with two yellow roses in the middle to signify Meghan and Prince Harry’s two children — 2-year-old Archie and newborn Lilibet. He also sent a note that reads, “Wishing you a happy birthday and brighter days.”

Meghan's father went on to say that he wanted to be part of his grandchildren’s lives, but it’s OK that her daughter didn’t respond to him.

Meghan's fraught relationship with Thomas came to light in 2018 just before her wedding to Prince Harry when it was revealed he staged photos for the press and leaked a personal letter from her to the tabloids.

More From Entertainment

Latest News