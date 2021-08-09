Meghan Markle does not seem to mend relationship with her father Thomas

Meghan Markle's reportedly offered an olive branch to his estranged daughter on her 40th birthday and expected a very positive response from her daughter, but sorrow it was not the same as he thought.

Thomas Markle claimed that he sent his daughter a bouquet of roses for her birthday, but hasn’t received any thanks for the gesture.

He looked broken and devastated as he could not receive the desired result of his positive gesture towards his daughter.

Thomas Markle told TMZ he sent a dozen red roses with two yellow roses in the middle to signify Meghan and Prince Harry’s two children — 2-year-old Archie and newborn Lilibet. He also sent a note that reads, “Wishing you a happy birthday and brighter days.”

Meghan's father went on to say that he wanted to be part of his grandchildren’s lives, but it’s OK that her daughter didn’t respond to him.

Meghan's fraught relationship with Thomas came to light in 2018 just before her wedding to Prince Harry when it was revealed he staged photos for the press and leaked a personal letter from her to the tabloids.