Dwayne Johnson addresses ‘Jungle Cruise’ career break: ‘My 20 year dream came true!’

Web Desk

Dwayne Johnson addresses ‘Jungle Cruise’ career break: ‘My 20 year dream came true!’

Award winning actor Dwayne Johnson takes to social media to celebrate the career dream that he’s achieved through Jungle Cruise.

The actor gushed over his success in a video based Instagram post that read, “Been a real (humbling) joy to share how JUNGLE CRUISE has been a 20 year career dream come true.”

“20yrs ago I went to watch my first starring role THE SCORPION KING in theaters and saw the PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN trailer and I was instantly inspired and motivated to work my ass off.”

“And hopefully one day I can make my own global adventure that was based off of an iconic, beloved Disney attraction And costar with one of the greatest actors of our generation, in Emily Blunt….. …who’s just laying in wait just to drop that Johnny Depp eyeliner joke on me. ‘I CAN’ Beeeyayotch”. (sic)

Check it out below:







