BTS’ Jimin, RM address inspiring lessons that helped them navigate covid-19

Web Desk

BTS’ Jimin and RM recently weighed in on the things that have helped them get through tough times all throughout covid-19.

The duo got candid during their interview with Buzzfeed News and were quoted saying, “For the past year, everyone’s been through tough times, including us. But we tried to keep ourselves immersed in what we could do best, which is music, because that was the best option we had at that time.”

Before concluding he added, “We also wanted to continuously share something with ARMY so we can stay connected. So our motivation was ourselves and ARMY.”

Even RM joined in near the end and added, “We wanted to tell everyone that you don’t need permission to dance, and this message itself is bright and energetic. We’ve been delivering our honest emotions and thoughts through music for the past eight years, and ‘Permission to Dance’ is also one of those manifestations.”