BTS’ RM reveals the true message behind ‘Permission to Dance’

Web Desk

BTS’ RM recently weighed in on the message he wanted to share with ARMYs regarding the Permission to Dance single.

RM got candid about it all during his interview with Buzzfeed News, there he not only dished over the Permission to Dance music video (MV) but also revealed “the message we wanted to convey at this moment, right now.”

He was quoted telling the outlet, We wanted to tell everyone that you don’t need permission to dance, and this message itself is bright and energetic.”

“We’ve been delivering our honest emotions and thoughts through music for the past eight years, and ‘Permission to Dance’ is also one of those manifestations.”