August 8, 2021

Sun, Aug 08, 2021
Fans wish Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan on their 7th wedding anniversary

Thousands of fans and  colleagues from the entertainment industry on Sunday wished Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor on the couple's wedding ceremony . 

As  Danish and Ayeza celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary today (Sunday),  the actress shared a picture of her husband with an endearing caption.

"Today, is the date all my stars aligned, the 8th always takes me back to 2014, to our special day," she wrote.

The "Mere Paas Tum Ho" actress added, "Danish Taimoor you’re a man of substance, love and a treasure to cherish. It’s been 7 long years, MashAllah. Happy Anniversary."


