Mon Aug 09, 2021
Web Desk
August 8, 2021

Facebook account of Ertugrul's Sultan Alaaddin hacked

Web Desk
Sun, Aug 08, 2021
Facebook account of Ertugruls Sultan Alaaddin hacked

Turkish actor Burak Hakki who played the role of    Sultan Alaaddin Kayqubad in "Dirilis:Ertugrul" on Sunday said  his Facebook account has been hacked.

Using his Instagram account, the actor said he lost control over his Facebook page, asking fans not to open stories there and report the page.

Burak is followed by  thousands of people on social media accounts   where he often shares his pictures and videos.

He is admired by millions of people in Pakistan for his stellar performance as a Seljuk ruler in the hit TV series which is also being aired on PTV.

