Facebook account of Ertugrul's Sultan Alaaddin hacked

Turkish actor Burak Hakki who played the role of Sultan Alaaddin Kayqubad in "Dirilis:Ertugrul" on Sunday said his Facebook account has been hacked.

Using his Instagram account, the actor said he lost control over his Facebook page, asking fans not to open stories there and report the page.

Burak is followed by thousands of people on social media accounts where he often shares his pictures and videos.

He is admired by millions of people in Pakistan for his stellar performance as a Seljuk ruler in the hit TV series which is also being aired on PTV.