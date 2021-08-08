Nicki Minajs husband Kenneth Petty signs plea with feds

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty signs plea with feds

Web Desk

Nicki Minaj’s husband has struck a deal with the California court in order to reduce his sentence.

Kenneth Petty was arrested in 2020 for failing to register as a sex offender in California. After multiple hearings, Minaj's husband has now agreed to plead guilty in return for a shorter sentence, says TMZ.

As per the outlet, the “mandatory minimum sentence is 5 years of supervised release” and the maximum sentence is “10 years in prison with a lifetime of supervised release.”

Petty was first ordered to register as a sex offender in California in November 2019.