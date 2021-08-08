Nicki Minajs husband Kenneth Petty signs plea with feds

close

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty signs plea with feds

Web Desk
August 8, 2021
Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty signs plea with feds

Nicki Minaj’s husband has struck a deal with the California court in order to reduce his sentence.

Kenneth Petty was arrested in 2020 for failing to register as a sex offender in California. After multiple hearings, Minaj's husband has now agreed to plead guilty in return for a shorter sentence, says TMZ.

As per the outlet, the “mandatory minimum sentence is 5 years of supervised release” and the maximum sentence is “10 years in prison with a lifetime of supervised release.”

Petty was first ordered to register as a sex offender in California in November 2019.