Meghan Markle leaves dad Thomas out in the cold after he tries to reconcile

Web Desk

Thomas Markle is coming forth to blast his daughter Meghan Markle for leaving him out in the cold once again.



According to him, he sent a bouquet of roses for the Duchess of Sussex on her 40th birthday but was snubbed by his daughter in response.

While speaking to TMZ, Thomas said that he sent a dozen red roses with two yellow ones in the middle, to signify Meghan and Harry’s two kids, Archie and Lilibet. Along with the flowers, he sent a note that read: “Wishing you a happy birthday and brighter days.”

He further revealed that he wishes to be a part of his grandchildren’s lives while adding that it was okay that he did not receive a response from his daughter for his gesture on her birthday.

While talking with Fox News last month, Thomas revealed that he was planning to file a petition with California courts that could allow him to meet with his grandchildren.