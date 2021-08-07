Journalists Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat released on personal bond

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) cybercrime wing has released two journalists it arrested earlier in the day, Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat, after they signed a personal bond.

However, the two have been booked for allegedly "defaming honorable judges, Pakistan Army, and disrespecting women", FIA official said.

According to the first information report registered against the journalists, the two have been charged under Sections 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 500 (punishment for defamation), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Sources within the FIA told Geo News that the journalists have provided written responses to the charges against them.



According to Mir's statement, he denies all allegations levelled against him, saying that his struggles as a journalist are aimed at defending the interests of Pakistan.

"The allegation of working against the interest of Pakistan is baseless," claimed Mir in his statement.

Similarly, Shafqat also rubbished the allegations against him, terming them "false and baseless".

The FIA spokesman said that the journalists have been released on bail but investigations against them are still underway.

He said that two channels being run by the journalists broadcast messages and programmes "aimed at weakening the nation’s trust in state institutions".

The FIA will submit a case challan after collecting more evidence against the journalists, he added.



The FIA's cybercrime wing had taken Mir and Shafqat into custody earlier in the day but at the time it was not clear what they had been charged with.