Meghan Markle slammed for orchestrating ‘PR stunt’ with 40 x 40 birthday project

Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s birthday project, 40 x 40 has been called out on its alleged PR tactics.



The claims have been made by Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo.

During his interview he began by noting the ‘gal’ Meghan Markle showed in her birthday video.

He was quoted saying, “The Princess of Montecito marked her 40th birthday this week by jumping on a totally impromptu zoom call, all on the fly, with her pal, comedian Melissa McCarthy.”

“Her 40x40 initiate asks 40 of her celebrity friends to give 40 minutes to mentor women so they can go back to work. All while she sits at home in Montecito. Must be nice.”

“This is another excuse for brand building. These people don't need 40 minutes with a celebrity. They need time, not a TED talk. They need real mentors.”

Mr. Arroyo even snapped at Meghan’s entire birthday video concept and accused her off copying the royal family’s brand. "What is most galling about this, Laura, is the fake royal routine.”

“Never has anyone publicly decried an institution like the Royal Family while trying to assume its trappings for profit and attention like Meghan Markle has.”

Before concluding he claimed, “The most embarrassing part of this video was at the conclusion. This is Harry, who has transitioned from royal highness to royal fool.”