Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir may be ‘even bigger’ than Sarah Ferguson’s

Web Desk

Experts recently weighed in on the potential windfall Prince Harry can expect to receive from his upcoming memoir.



According to a claim by royal historian Dr. Edward Owens, Prince Harry’s memoir may become a huge financial success, even bigger than Sarah Ferguson’s.

The former lecturer from the University of Lincoln claimed, “He knows it’s going to sell, this going to be much bigger than Fergie’s.”

“Harry’s trodden a very careful path thus far, I think the memoir is kind of to set the record straight or at least present his own interpretation of events leading up to and since Megxit.”

During the course of his interview with Express, the historian also admitted, “There’s got to be some sort of explosive details in there, he wants to sell a book.”

“There might be a bit more information about his relationship with his brother, so far it’s been left for royal commentators and journalists to narrate the family feud between William and Harry.”

“They haven’t said a great deal about it publicly, so I imagine we will get more information about the relationship with his brother, probably the relationship with his father.”

“And possibly the relationship with other members of the royal family and the courts, because Harry and Meghan feel that they were unfairly treated whilst they were working members of the House of Windsor.”

He also concluded by adding, “So we might get a fuller picture of how they felt and why they did what they did in terms of Megxit.”