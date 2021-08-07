 
close
Sun Aug 08, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sports

AFP
August 7, 2021

Ban vs Aus: Australia beat Bangladesh by three wickets in 4th T20

Sports

AFP
Sat, Aug 07, 2021
Australia´s cricketers leave the field after winning the fourth Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Australia at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on August 7, 2021. — AFP
Australia´s cricketers leave the field after winning the fourth Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Australia at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on August 7, 2021. — AFP

Dan Christian smashed 39 in a low-scoring contest as Australia beat Bangladesh by three wickets in the fourth Twenty20 international in Dhaka on Saturday.

Chasing 105 for victory, Australia depended on Christian's 15-ball blitz and Ashton Agar's 27 to achieve their target in 19 overs and register a consolation win in the five-match series.

Bangladesh, who sealed their first ever series win over Australia after winning the third match on Friday, lead 3-1.

Bowlers Mitchell Swepson and Andrew Tye took three wickets each to set up Australia's victory after they restricted Bangladesh to 104-9.

The fifth T20 is on Monday.

More From Sports

Latest News