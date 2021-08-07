Britney Spears’ conservator ‘pleads’ Jamie Spears: ‘Stop attacking your daughter’

Web Desk





Britney Spears’ conservator Jodi Montgomery begs Jamie Spears to stop attacking his daughter and misreading the telephonic conversation they shared.

The statement was released by Jodi’s own attorney, Lauriann Wright.

According to People magazine it read, “Ms. Montgomery is saddened that her telephone call to Mr. Spears, made out of genuine concern for Ms. Spears, and intended to re-establish a working relationship with Mr. Spears towards Ms. Spears’ mental health and well-being, is now being misrepresented and manipulated to gain some sort of tactical advantage in the pending proceedings to remove him as Conservator.”

In conclusion it read, “We all need to focus on one thing, and one thing only – the health, well-being and best interests of Britney Spears.”