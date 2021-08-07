Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s ‘focused co-parenting’ dynamic’ revealed: source

Web Desk





Insiders recently explained the current dynamic between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in regards to co-parenting.

For those unversed, the couple shares four children, 8-year old North, 3-year-old Chicago, 5½ -years-old Saint and 2-year-old Psalm.

Sources explained the entire dynamic to People magazine and were quoted saying, “Kanye is in complete work mode right now. He doesn't want to leave Atlanta until his music is completed.”

As a result, Kim flew her kids out to Atlanta since “It's very important to her that the kids spends as much time as possible with Kanye.”

“Kim is trying to be supportive. She is focused on co-parenting. Nothing has changed otherwise. They are still moving forward with the divorce.”

Kim shared her feelings regarding the divorce during the series finale episode of KUWTK and at the tie was quoted saying, “I never thought I was lonely ... I always thought that's totally fine, I could just have my kids, my husband moves from state to state.”

“And I just am on this ride with him, and I was okay with that, and then after turning 40 this year, I realized, like, 'No, I don't want a husband that lives in a completely different state to me'.”

“I thought, 'Oh my God, that's when we're getting along the best' — but then that is sad to me, and that's not what I want. I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me every single day ... the little things are what I don't have.”