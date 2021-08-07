Kim Kardashian, kids support Kanye Wests Donda event with Balenciaga outfits

close

Kim Kardashian, kids support Kanye West's Donda event with Balenciaga outfits

Web Desk
August 7, 2021
Kim Kardashian has her ex-husband Kanye West's back, even after the couple has parted ways.

The makeup mogul along with her children attended the rapper's second Donda listening event in an all-black body-hugging Balenciaga.

On Thursday, the mother-of-four coordinated her outfits with children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 for the rapper's 5th studio album event.

The Skims founder also accessorized her look with sunglasses, gray gloves, and a matching Balenciaga face mask.

The event, that took place in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, was crowded with fans of the rapper.

Take a look: