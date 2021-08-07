Kim Kardashian, kids support Kanye Wests Donda event with Balenciaga outfits

Kim Kardashian, kids support Kanye West's Donda event with Balenciaga outfits

Web Desk

Kim Kardashian has her ex-husband Kanye West's back, even after the couple has parted ways.

The makeup mogul along with her children attended the rapper's second Donda listening event in an all-black body-hugging Balenciaga.

On Thursday, the mother-of-four coordinated her outfits with children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 for the rapper's 5th studio album event.

The Skims founder also accessorized her look with sunglasses, gray gloves, and a matching Balenciaga face mask.

The event, that took place in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, was crowded with fans of the rapper.

Take a look:







