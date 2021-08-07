Kendall Jenner over the moon as beau Devin Booker won first Olympic gold

Web Desk

US reality TV star Kendall Jenner was super excited as her boyfriend Devin Booker won his first Olympic gold medal in the men's basketball tournament in Tokyo.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared a lovely photo of USA basketball team, who defeated France at Saitama Super Arena, with a gold medal emoji.

Booker scored two free throws and played a total of 22 minutes in the gold medal game while captain Kevin Durant led the team in scoring with 29.

Kendall and the Phoenix Suns basketball player started dating in April 2020, but they did not officially confirm it till February this year.

The couple made their romance Instagram official on this Valentine's Day.

They also celebrated their one-year anniversary in June.