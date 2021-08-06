Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon breaks ‘talentless rich kid’ mold: ‘I paid my way’

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon recently wore her heart on her sleeve and admitted she paid her own way through college in an attempt to avoid the label of the ‘talentless rich kid’.

Leon got candid over it during her interview with Vogue magazine for their September 2021 issue.

There she weighed addressed the painful assumptions she grew up being surrounded by as a daughter to one of the most famous singers in Hollywood and was quoted saying, "People think I'm this talentless rich kid who's had everything given to her, but I'm not.”

While Leon is determined to carve her own path, she admitted that she still has a loving relationship with her mother, one that is powered via their love for dance.

In regards to her passion of dance, Leon admitted, “A teacher of mine made me understand movement in a whole new way. You're using your body to define the space around you — to change it. That's a very naked form of expression."