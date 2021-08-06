Nicki Minaj rectifies Jessie Js story on how she became part of Bang Bang

Nicki Minaj rectifies Jessie J's story on how she became part of Bang Bang

Web Desk

Nicki Minaj cleared the air about how she got to be a part of Jessie J's hit song Bang Bang which featured Ariana Grande.

Earlier Jessie J has spoken to Glamour saying that Nicki had requested to contribute to the 2014 hit single.

However, the rapper took to social media to explain how things really happened.

The Starships hit-maker clarified that the label got her on board with the song.

"Babe @JessieJ I didn't hear the song & ask 2get on it," Nicki wrote.

"The label asked me2get on it & paid me. How would I have heard the song? chiiille what am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile? This was said by another artist recently as well. Yallgotta stop. LoveU."

In a later tweet she clarified that she did not have any ill feelings towards Jessie and in fact said that she would have loved to be a part of her song Like a Dude.

"Chi but the worst part about this is no1EVER asked me2get on 'like a dude' & I have been obsessed w|that song since the min I heard it," Nicki wrote.

"I was doing promo in the UK & heard it on the radio. My artist Parker co wrote it. I would've gotten on that 1 for some pickle juice."