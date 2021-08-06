Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande team up for a good cause

Web Desk

Pop icons Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and their manager Scooter Braun's SB projects have donated all of the proceeds from streams and sales of the song 'Stuck With U' to the charity.

Bieber and Grande have so far raised $3.5m for charity from their song 'Stuck With U' to support children of first responders during the pandemic

The money will help fund scholarships, housing for self-quarantining purposes and funerals of family members who pass away from COVID-19.

Shauna Nep, vice president of philanthropy for SB Projects, said in a statement: 'We were so thrilled to partner with the First Responders Children's Foundation who have been supporting those on the frontlines of the pandemic, as well as their families. Over a year later, we are so proud to see how much has been raised and what has been accomplished.'

Jillian Crane, president of First Responders Children's Foundation, responded as saying: 'The generosity, and support that Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun have shown the men and women on the front lines of this ongoing pandemic has been a surreal and humbling experience for us.'