Fri Aug 06, 2021
August 6, 2021

Priyanka Chopra makes fans swoon with her dreamy sun-drenched photo

Priyanka Chopra makes fans swoon with her dreamy sun-drenched photo

Globa star Priyanka Chopra stunned fans with her sunny look as she kicked back in a park in London, giving fans  summer vibes.

The Quantico star, in the  picture she  shared on Instagram  Thursday, is seen lounging on a blanket and a striped cushion while sipping an icy beverage in a personalized cup emblazoned with 'Priyanka'.

Nick Jonas' sweetheart was looking gorgeous in  white sweatsuit. It looked so comfy and perfect for lounging outside on cooler summer days. 

The actress completed her athleisure ensemble with gold hoop earrings and oversized square frames.

Priyanka Chopra rocked her hair in a half-up, half-down style. "Hot summer...cold sips," she captioned the photo.

The excited fans of the actress  lavished  praise  after being impressed of her true beauty, with one writing, "You look soo beautiful in this Priyanka. Dope shot." Another chimed in: "Wowwwww queen!"

