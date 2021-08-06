Samantha Markle puts Meghan Markle on blast for having ‘unhealthy obsession with Diana

Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha recently put her on blast for having an allegedly ‘unhealthy obsession’ with Princess Diana.



Ms. Markle made her claim during her interview with GB News and was quoted saying, “When this had all started, before the wedding, I looked at that and thought a lot of young girls fantasised about being princesses around the time of Princess Diana's life.”

“I didn't really pay attention to it, it wasn't until much later when I saw all of the photographs, the mimicry of Diana, of the gestures, wearing the same clothes and looking at a lot of evidence that Meghan knew a lot about the royals. She studied their lives and that is apparently where she wanted to be.”