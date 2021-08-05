Sarah Ferguson blasted for losing the Firm’s faith as a ‘failed opportunist’

Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson has been put on blast for being another ‘failed opportunist’ who lost her place within the royal family’s trusted circle due to her antics.



The claim has been brought forward by Royally Us host Molly Mulshine.

During her most recent interview she was quoted saying. “An opportunist is someone who takes advantage of a good situation to work it into their favour and I would say that actually, Fergie is probably a failed opportunist.”

“I feel like she had the world at her feet, literally at her feet and kind of messed it up. I think Fergie shoots from the hip, I don’t think there’s any sort of chess game going on in her head, I think it’s checkers.”