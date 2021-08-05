Mob attacks Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan, PM Imran Khan takes notice

Screengrab.

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of a video clip circulating on social media wherein a charged mob can be seen attacking a Hindu temple.

According to social media reports, the incident took place in village Bhong of Rahim Yar Khan. In the video clip, dozens of men armed with sticks can be seen shouting slogans and smashing things into pieces inside the temple.

Taking to Twitter, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill said that the PM Office had taken notice of the sad and unfortunate incident.

The prime minister has directed the district administration to probe the matter and take strict action against the culprits, Gill added.



"Pakistan’s Constitution provides freedom and protection to minorities to perform their worship freely," he said.

As per the media reports, a mob of over two dozen people vandalised the Sidhi Vinayak temple, MNA Ramesh Kumar Vankwani was quoted as saying.





Condemning the incident, Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari said, "The act is a violation of the Constitution and the basic human rights of Pakistanis.

"MoHR in touch with RYK police since yesterday to ensure action ag perpetrators - got report - following up - our Parl Secy going to visit today," she added.

Last year, in December, a frenzied crowd had set ablaze a Hindu saint's shrine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak.