Four girls who went missing from Lahore found in Sahiwal: police

LAHORE: Police on Wednesday said that the four girls who had been missing from Lahore for the past four days were found in Sahiwal today, Geo News reported.



The girls had gone missing from Lahore's Hanjarwal area on July 30. Talking to Geo News, the mother of two of the girls had said that her daughters went missing with their neighbours' daughters.

She had said, "Out of fear of humiliation, we did not inform anyone and searched for the girls ourselves."

The girls reportedly told the police they were not abducted by anyone but turned off their mobile phones for fear of being scolded by their parents.



The police said that they found their location when one of the girls switched on her mobile.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had directed the police to recover the missing girls and sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.