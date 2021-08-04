Victoria Beckham fails to impress David and fans with her new Princess Diana-inspired dress

Renowned fashion designer Victoria Beckham's latest hero piece, which has a serious royal element to it, left fans divided as some of them reacted to the royal-inspired winter design.

The David Beckham's wife took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared her new dress with the caption: "There's a sense of juxtaposition in this season’s dresses – military hardware detailing combined with delicate ruffles and pleats #VBAW21."



The dress reportedly costs £1450 and is giving fans distinctively retro vibes. It features gold shank buttons and the skirt has wide pleats all over.



The pie crust collar was a key feature in Princess Diana's wardrobe throughout the 80s - Prince Harry's mom often teamed hers with a skirt suit, midi skirt or pinstripe trousers.

Kate Middleton - The Duchess of Cambridge - has also often rocked this type of neckline too, showing she looks to her late mother-in-law for inspiration in retro styles.



Sharing a picture of her favourite dress, the fashionista wrote: "One of my favourite New York looks is now available at victoriabeckham.com and in our Dover Street store! @davidbeckham loves it too!"

Victoria Beckham, at the end of her caption, added a crying with laughter emoji, indicating she was being sarcastic and her hubby David wasn't in fact a fan of the look. Mean!

