Jennifer Lopez keeps Ben Affleck close even after Italy departure, here's how

Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez is making her love for Ben Affleck all the more obvious with a gorgeous piece of jewelry.

The On the Floor hit-maker was spotted wearing a necklace gifted by her one and only which read the word "BEN" while out and about in Italy.

The singer wore a flowy white dress which had a low-cut neckline, putting the necklace on full display.

She tied up the look with a multi-coloured bag, large sunglasses and other jewelry pieces.

The Hustlers actress was first spotted wearing the necklace three days after ringing her birthday with the Argo star, who has since departed for the USA.

This was also when she made her Instagram debut with her man via a PDA-filled snap of them.

Take a look:



