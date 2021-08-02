 
close
Mon Aug 02, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Amina Amir
August 2, 2021

India charges 17% tax on cars, Pakistan 30%, say EDB officials

Pakistan

Amina Amir
Mon, Aug 02, 2021
— AFP/File
— AFP/File

Engineering Development Board (EDB) officials said Monday Pakistan has imposed 30% of tax on cars, while India charges 17% of tax on cars as they drew attention to the fact that taxes play a major role in determining the prices of cars.

The rates of cars have gone down due to the revision in taxes by the government, discussed the Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production, whose meeting was chaired by Senator Faisal Sabzwari.

"New cars have airbags installed in them; we have told companies they have to [make cars] in line with the international agreements that Pakistan has signed," the officials said.

The demand for cars has increased following a reduction in taxes, the officials added.

Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production, speaking to the committee, noted India not only manufactured car parts but it produced raw materials.

"The rate of cars did not increase by the pace they should have," the secretary added.

More From Pakistan

Latest News