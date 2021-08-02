PTI MNA Aslam Khan hosts wedding function in Karachi

Wedding function organised at MNA Aslam Khan's residence in DHA Karachi.

KARACHI: In violation of the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) MNA Aslam Khan held a large gathering of people amid the fourth wave of the pandemic at his residence in Karachi, Geo News reported.

Days after the Sindh government imposed a lockdown across the province till August 8, Aslam Khan hosted a valima function at his residence in Khayaban-e-Rahat, Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 6.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial government had imposed a complete ban on wedding functions and all sorts of gatherings, as the country undergoes a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Geo News, Khan said he hosted his daughter's valima at his residence. "I invited only my family and close friends for the function," he said.

The PTI MNA said he had not hosted a "huge gathering" in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Key decisions by Sindh govt

As per some of the key decisions by the Sindh government, the lockdown will stay in place till August 8 across the province. It went into effect from August 1.