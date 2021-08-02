Kim Kardashian wants increased communication with family amid divorce proceedings

Web Desk

The reality TV star wants her family members to be united during the process

Kim Kardashian is aiming to have honest conversations with her family as divorce proceedings with Kanye West continue.



The reality TV star wants her family members to be united during this process, as revealed by an insider.

“Kim and Kanye have made a pact to support each other. They realise the importance of their union and get that together they are where they are financially because of their union and neither of them are willing to give that up,” the source said.



Kim wants more communication and family unity and plans with Kanye. She wishes it wasn’t like this and it was more often. It’s her hope that he’ll support her when the time comes for her to promote or do something big, but she’s unsure if he will.

"She knows he’s a bit unpredictable like that and that devastates her but she does the best she can for the sake of the children. She absolutely will continue to show up for him though," the insider continued.

It was only recently that Kim attended Kanye's listening party for his album Donda at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.