Princess Diana felt near to death on her wedding day to Prince Charles

Prince Harry's mom Diana Princess Diana felt felt like a 'lamb to the slaughter' after discovering Prince Charles had bought an engraved bracelet for Camilla Parker-Bowles during their engagement, according to Jennie Bond.

Princess Diana reportedly felt like a 'lamb to the slaughter' on her wedding day to Prince Charles, former royal correspondent Jennie Bond has revealed.

Bond, who grew close to the Princess of Wales while working as a royal correspondent from 1989 to 2003, revealed the fairytale appearance of the 1981 royal wedding was very different behind closed doors.

She claimed: 'Diana told me much later in one of our private conversations that she had felt like a lamb to the slaughter as she walked up the aisle, which is very sad, but I think she knew that things weren't quite right. When she saw Camilla in the congregation she was immediately uneasy about it.'

Speaking in Channel 5's documentary, Charles & Camilla: King and Queen in Waiting, the former BBC royal reporter said the Princess of Wales confined to her about her doubts on her big day.

The documentary explored Prince Charles' early love life, his marriage to Princess Diana and his relationship with his second wife Camilla.



She added that 'the people's princess' found a bracelet that Charles given Camilla during their engagement, which he had engraved with her initials.

'She was enraged by it and she wanted to know why he had gifted this to Camilla'.

The Queen's son reportedly wore a set of personalised cuff links, which read C & C, for Charles and Camilla, on the couple's honeymoon. Charles and Diana got married at St Paul's Cathedral in front of 2,000 people on July 29, 1981.