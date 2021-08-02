Victoria Beckham shares sweet snap of her and daughter Harper

David Beckham's wife Victoria Beckham shared a sweet picture of her and daughter Harper Seven as they enjoyed girls night in Miami.



The 47-year-old fashionista took to her Instagram Stories to post a selfie from their bed with a filter that added glittery smiley face stickers to Harper's face.



The former Spice Girl also added a few heart stickers to the corner of her story.

The renowned fashion designer took the selfie from a high angle and rocked a simple black t-shirt. Harper was most recently on holiday with dad David, brother Cruz, and grandmother Sandra in Italy.



Previously, Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper stunned every one as she rocked her Mom's Fashion Line in Sweet Photo with David. She has found some fashion inspiration from mom Victoria Beckham, sporting the same dress in a May Instagram post.