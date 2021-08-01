New owner being sought for Prince Charles' favourite castle

Web Desk

Kinloch Castle in Scotland's Isle Rum is one Prince Charles' favourite castle.



The son of Queen Elizabeth and the future king reportedly backed plans to save his favourite castle in the past.



According to a report, Kinloch Castle is owned by NatureCot, the public body responsible for the nation's natural heritage.



Grimsbytelegraph.co.uk reported that the 120-year-old castle used to be a favourite spot for parties, deer stalking, game shooting and fishing.

The website reported that a dilapidated structure valued at £1 needs £50k revamp. It said

The report said that the future owner of the castle will have to prove that they have enough resources to save the landmark.