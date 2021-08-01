Elton John slammed for friendship with Eminem after British singer reacts to DaBaby's remarks

Web Desk

Elton John has been accused of double standards after the British singer criticised rapper DaBaby's homophobic comments .

The singer shared the facts about HIV that affects more than 70 million people worldwide in his statement as she lashed out at DaBaby.

Some social media users said Elton John has never spoken against Eminem for homophobic lyrics and instead chose to work with the Detroit rapper.

Reacting to his comments, a Twitter user said Eminem had to work with Elton John to prove a point that he wasn’t homophobic.

Defending Eminem, a fan wrote, "Elton John is Em's mate. I completely get what you're saying. But there's a difference between lyrics and a full blown rant on stage. It might not seem it, but there is."

A Twitter user SPRAT wrote a thread on John which read, "Elton John got something to say to DaBaby in 2021 but never addressed anything to Eminem, ever I’m confused by people Elton John never called Em out or had beef. He actually had his back He decided not to judge someone based off his lyrics or a perception and actually get to know him. Some people had problems with Eminem’s lyrics Elton John on the other hand viewed Ems lyrics as not how he felt but rather him talking about what’s going on or how things are. Their performance together was certainly a great move to help clear Eminem’s name from any noise."





