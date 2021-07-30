Invigilators erroneously distribute class 9th question paper during class 11th exam

Students waiting for paper to start at an examination centre in KP. Photo Daniyal Aziz

MARDAN: Invigilators at an examination centre in Mardan on Friday distributed a class 9th question paper to the candidates appearing in class 11th annual mathematics examination, causing confusion.

The realisation of the blunder by students resulted in the immediate cancellation of the examination. However, the 11th class students were asked to come to the examination centre again at 2pm for the assessment.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan, Imtiaz Ayub told Geo News that the ‘mistake’ owed to the error made while typing the class name in roman characters on the question papers.

“I apologise for the error and waste of time but it was a human error which occurred unintentionally and didn’t cause anyone a loss,” said Ayub.

The annual examinations for class 9th and 11th started across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Tuesday.

KP Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai on Monday announced the commencement of board examination on his Twitter account.

The minister had encouraged the students and wished them luck for the examinations.

According to Tarakai, a total of 415,962 students of class 9th and 256,234 students of class 11th are appearing in the annual board examination in the province.