Fourth COVID-19 spiralling out of control in Pakistan

An official providing a man with sanitizer before entering a building. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic has shown no signs of slowing down as Pakistan's active coronavirus cases shot past the 60,000 mark on Friday morning.

The National Command and Operation Centre's data showed that Pakistan lost another 86 people to the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death tally to 23,295.



After 58,203 tests were taken, the country saw 4,537 cases of COVID-19 reported in one day, the highest single-day case count since two months ago on May 1 when the country recorded 4,696 cases.

NCOC's stats placed the country's positivity rate at 7.79%.



According to the official portal, the number of deaths from coronavirus in the country has risen to 23,295 and the total number of cases has reached 1,024,861.

In addition to this, 1,489 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 938,843 while the number of active cases is 62,723.