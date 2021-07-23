Jill Biden joins US delegation for Tokyo opening ceremony

First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, has joined a team of 200 coaches, support staff and press at the start of the Tokyo Summer Olympics on Friday night.

Biden was spotted donning a black and white polka dots dress and pearls paired with a navy blue mask.

Apart from lifting the spirits of the team with her presence, Dr. Biden also had dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife, Mariko Suga, at Akasaka Palace.

The First Lady also met with other U.S. Olympians at the virtual opening ceremony.

"I want to thank each person who helped you be here today," she said during the meeting with athletes. "Now those years of work, the drive and faith that have kept you going, have led you here. Congratulations."