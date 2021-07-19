 
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 19, 2021

Priyanka Chopra spoiled with very expensive wine by hubby Nick Jonas

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 19, 2021
Priyanka Chopra spoiled with very expensive wine by hubby Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas did not spare a penny when it came to celebrating his wife Priyanka Chopra on her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the Quantico star shared a snap of a wine bottle which was accompanied by a wine glass and some birthday decorations.

"Love you @nickjonas," she wrote on the snap.

While at first glance it may appear that she is just casually enjoying a glass to mark the occasion, wine connoisseurs can easily spot that the Jonas Brother’s star may have gifted her that bottle because of its jaw-dropping value.

Branded as a bottle of Chateau Mouton Rothschild 1982 the wine is said to be a rare one which retails anywhere between £10,000 to £13,000.

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra spoiled with very expensive wine by hubby Nick Jonas


