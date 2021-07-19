Priyanka Chopra spoiled with very expensive wine by hubby Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas did not spare a penny when it came to celebrating his wife Priyanka Chopra on her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the Quantico star shared a snap of a wine bottle which was accompanied by a wine glass and some birthday decorations.

"Love you @nickjonas," she wrote on the snap.

While at first glance it may appear that she is just casually enjoying a glass to mark the occasion, wine connoisseurs can easily spot that the Jonas Brother’s star may have gifted her that bottle because of its jaw-dropping value.

Branded as a bottle of Chateau Mouton Rothschild 1982 the wine is said to be a rare one which retails anywhere between £10,000 to £13,000.

Take a look:



