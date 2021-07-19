Deadly accident claims 25 lives in Dera Ghazi Khan

A deadly accident in Dera Ghazi Khan claimed the lives of 25 people and injured more than 60 on Monday.



The accident happened when a bus traveling from Sialkot to Rajanpur collided with a truck on Taunsa Road near Jhok Yaro in Dera Ghazi Khan.



The death toll was confirmed by district emergency officer rescue Dr Nayyar Alam.

Dr Nayyar said that 75 passengers were on board the bus. He said all the injured have been shifted to Teaching Hospital.

Rescue sources said the bus and trailer had been removed from the scene and traffic had been restored.



Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar lamented the loss of lives in the Taunsa traffic accident.

He extended his sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families. The Punjab CM has given instructions for the provision of the best medical facilities to the injured.