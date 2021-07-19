Coronavirus in Pakistan: Active case count nears 50,000 mark

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's active coronavirus cases are nearing in on the 50,000 mark, with the country reporting an active case count of 48,850 Monday morning.



With 30 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, the total death toll pushed to 22,811, the National Command and Operation Centre's stats showed.

The NCOC recorded a positivity rate of 4.95%, which is a slight drop since the last two days.

Pakistan's nerve centre in the fight against COVID-19 reported 2,452 new infections after 49,503 coronavirus tests were taken in the last 24 hours.



The total number of cases has reached 991,727. During the last 24 hours, most deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab. Out of the 30 deaths in the last 24 hours, 21 people died on ventilators.

According to a province-wise breakdown, the active case count in Sindh is 19,655, in Punjab 17,178, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 7,168, in Islamabad Capital Territory 1,916, in Balochistan 1,962, in Gilgit-Baltistan 612 and 1,012 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In the last 24 hours, 903 patients have recovered from the virus, taking the tally for recoveries to 920,066, according to NCOC's stats.