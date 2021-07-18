 
Sun Jul 18, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
Tristan Thompson watches Space Jam: A New Legacy with son Prince

Tristan Thompson and his son Prince are reliving a childhood classic.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the Boston Celtics basketball player shared a video of them enjoying the 2021 movie Space Jam: A New Legacy.

"Movie time!!!!" Thompson wrote with the clip.

"What are you ready to watch?" he asked his son, who pointed at their giant TV and said, "Space Jam!" Thompson hyped up his oldest child.

"Let's go!" the proud dad exclaimed.

He shares his son with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Take a look:

