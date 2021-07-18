 
Sun Jul 18, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 18, 2021

‘Bridgerton’ production put on ice following Covid positive tests

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jul 18, 2021
The filming for ‘Bridgerton’ resumed on Friday but was suspended indefinitely on Saturday
Netflix original series Bridgerton's production was put on ice following positive Covid test results amongst the crew.

The hit drama had to shutter the sets temporarily on Thursday, as per a report by Deadline, after a crew member contracted COVID-19.

The filming resumed on Friday but was suspended indefinitely on Saturday after another person tested positive. It remains unknown whether the second diagnosis was of a crew or cast member.

It was further revealed that Netflix has stringent testing protocols in place.

This comes after the United Kingdom recently reported its highest number of COVID cases on July 16, in over six months, according to Reuters

