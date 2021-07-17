Watch: Eminem's reaction to Biz Markie's Godzilla video

Music lovers are mourning the death of American rapper Biz Markie who died on Friday at the age of 57.

Rapper Snoop Dogg and several other musicians took to social media to pay tribute to the rapper.

Eminem fans remembered Biz Markie for his hilarious take on the rapper's Godzilla challenge last year.



The hit song was covered by multiple amateur rappers after it was released in 2021. Hundreds of people followed the trend after Eminem put up the challenge on social media.

Instead of attempting to rap the track, Biz Markie lip-synced Eminem's Godzilla in a hilarious manner, leaving his fans in stitches.

Eminem also enjoyed Biz Markie's funny video.

Check out his tweet:



