Sat Jul 17, 2021
July 17, 2021

'Fear Street Part 4 release date': Latest report leaves fans disappointed

Sat, Jul 17, 2021
Fear Street Part 4 release date: Latest report leaves fans disappointed

Fans of hit Netflix films "Fear Street" were left disappointed when it was reported that the movie may not return for "Part 4".

According to netflixlife.com, "there are no plans right now to make any more Fear Street movies."

The website reported the cast members and director Leigh Janiak have expressed interest in making more films and spin-offs.

For those who been wondering about the release date of "Fear Street Part 4",   if the film's part 4 were to happen, it would be released in the summer of 2022.


